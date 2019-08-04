The Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of the intruders from Border Action Team (BAT), who were killed while attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control on Saturday.

The Pakistan Army has been asked to approach with a white flag as a sign of a truce. The country is yet to respond to India's offers.

"We have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies (of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites, they are yet to respond," Indian Army was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

"In the last 36 hours, the Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. Five-seven Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated; their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," the statement released by the army read.

The Border Action Team (BAT) are smaller units of the Pakistan Army who carry out operations across the Line of Control. They are known to maim and mutilate soldiers of the Indian Army in order to ambush them.

In the security operations across the state on Saturday, four terrorists, allegedly belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed, were killed. A sniper rifle, IEDs and mines with Pakistani markings were also retrieved.

The incident comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir government suspended the Amarnath yatra and advised pilgrims to leave the state immediately. In addition to this, tourists across the state, including in hotels were asked to go back.

The move came after Army officials received intelligence inputs that the Amarnath pilgrims faced a security threat. In addition to this, the security threat had increased on Friday after security personnel recovered a military-grade sniper rifle along the route taken by the pilgrims. A Pakistan Ordinance factory anti-personnel mine was also discovered in the region.