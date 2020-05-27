The Coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has already killed more than 3,52,000 people worldwide and the number of positive cases has crossed 5.6 million.

In the initial days of this pandemic outbreak, Italy and Spain were the hotbeds of community spread, and now, it seems India is all set to top the coronavirus chaos chart with an increasing number of positive cases getting reported every day.

India to surpass Turkey

As per the latest statistics, there are more than 1,50,000 coronavirus positive cases in India. Considering the recent trend, this figure may cross 2,00,000 by the end of this month. When India started the nationwide lockdown, there were less than 500 cases in the country, but within two months, the number of patients has risen drastically, and several states are facing the threat of a community spread.

Over the last few days, more than 6,000 positive cases are being reported in India every day, and a second outbreak has happened in several states like Kerala and Goa which had flattened the curve a couple of weeks back.

India is currently in the tenth spot in the coronavirus chaos chart, and the country is behind Turkey where there are more than 1,58,000 positive cases. However, over the last few days, the number of positive cases in Turkey has reduced drastically, and it indicates that India will surpass Turkey in this chart within a couple of days.

Kerala model failing?

A few weeks back, several International media outlets had praised Kerala for successfully flattening the curve. However, 67 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Kerala yesterday, and it has made many medical experts believe that the state is on the verge of a community spread.

In Palakkad alone, there are more than 88 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the district hospital, and it has made the district collector impose section 144 in the district.