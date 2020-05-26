Kerala, the southern state in India was the front runner in flattening the coronavirus cases in the early days of May. However, over the past few days, the state witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus positive cases, and as per the latest updates, there are 359 active cases in Kerala, and the total number of people under observation has crossed one lakh.

Kerala model failing?

It should be noted that there were only 16 active cases in Kerala a week back, and the figure was dramatically increased, post the comeback of NRIs and other people living outside Kerala. Even though Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed to have expected this trend, medical experts believe that the current rise in positive cases could be indicating the possibility of an imminent community spread.

One of the most worrying factors faced by authorities in the state is the spread of coronavirus among healthcare workers. Recently, four healthcare workers were contracted with coronavirus in Palakkad, and they were working in the Walayar checkpoint that connects Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In the meantime, the Kerala government has resumed the SSLC and higher secondary examinations from today, and it has added up the already existing worries surrounding the possibility of a community spread. Even though strict social distancing measures are being maintained in the examination centers, commuting in the absence of a fully-fledged public transport system literally worries students in the state.

Pinarayi Vijayan has also recently revealed that classes in schools and colleges will resume in June by online means without any delay.

In the meantime, the total death toll in Kerala has risen to 7 after a 62-year-old woman died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Coronavirus statistics in India

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases is increasing every day, and it has made many experts believe that the country is slowly emerging as a hotbed of this pandemic outbreak.

According to the latest statistics, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 1.45 lakh, and the pandemic has already claimed the lives of 4167 people.