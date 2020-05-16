It was from a Chinese seafood market that the deadly novel coronavirus originated, and within five months, this pandemic has killed more than 3,07,000 people worldwide. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the globe has already crossed 4.5 million, and the United States is the country that is currently topping the chaos chart. However, official reports from China, the origin land of this virus, claim that the country only has 82,900 coronavirus positive cases and 4,600 deaths.

Is China involved in a sinister coverup?

But now, a database leaked from the National University of Defence Technology in the city of Changsha has suggested that the country could have at least 6,40,000 coronavirus positive cases. As the total number of positive cases is much higher than official records, experts believe that the death toll in the country might have also towered during the peak days of the outbreak.

This new information comes from a database leaked to Foreign Policy and 100 Reporters, that carried out a vigorous analysis of coronavirus cases in China. A report published in Foreign Policy reveals that the leaked dataset contains 6,40,000 entries taken from more than 230 cities in different nooks of the country.

These entries are made between early February to late April, and it indicates that the actual coronavirus patients in the country could be higher, as new clusters of positive cases are now getting reported in China over the past few weeks.

It is still unclear how this data was gathered, but the university website says it gathered information from various public resources. However, some experts believe that inconsistencies in data gathering methods may have resulted in anomalies, thus skewing up the figures.

Coronavirus mutated to more than 30 different strains

In the meantime, a study carried out by a team of researchers at the Zhejiang University in Hangzhou had suggested that coronavirus has already mutated to more than 30 different strains. The research report came as a shocker, and several medical experts believe that the entire global healthcare sector might have actually underestimated the mutation ability of COVID-19.

It should be noted that different strains of coronavirus have affected people in various parts of the world, and as a result, medical experts could face difficulties in finding an overall cure for this pandemic.