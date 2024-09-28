India has taken a significant step towards marine conservation by signing the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement. This international treaty, aimed at protecting marine biodiversity on the high seas, was signed by India'sExternal Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The BBNJ agreement is a legally binding international treaty that falls under the Law of the Seas Treaty. Its primary objective is to ensure the conservation of marine life and promote its sustainable use on the high seas.

The high seas, as defined by the agreement, are areas beyond nations' territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone, which could extend up to 370 km from the shores. The BBNJ agreement was internationally adopted last year and bans destructive fishing and pollution. It was agreed upon in March 2023 and is open for signature for two years, starting September 2023. The treaty enters into force 120 days after the 60th ratification.

At present, about 100 countries have signed the BBNJ agreement, and eight of them have ratified it. The agreement stipulates that nations cannot claim sovereign rights over marine resources on the high seas. It also ensures the equitable sharing of benefits derived from these resources. India's participation in the treaty was approved by the Cabinet in July. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Earth Sciences, affirmed India's commitment and proactiveness to the global cause of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The treaty can help boost India's strategic presence in areas beyond our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and will further strengthen the country's marine conservation efforts. The agreement follows an inclusive, integrated, ecosystem-centric approach based on the precautionary principle and promotes using traditional knowledge and the best available scientific knowledge. The BBNJ agreement is a significant step towards ensuring that our oceans remain healthy and resilient. It is a testament to the power of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. The treaty also highlights the importance of leaders understanding the interdependence of seas and climate to effectively tackle climate change and build a sustainable future for all.

The signing of the BBNJ agreement comes at a time when the world is grappling with the adverse effects of climate change, including rising sea levels and temperatures, which are negatively impacting coastal fisheries and livelihoods. The agreement underscores the urgent need for global action to protect marine biodiversity and promote sustainable practices. The BBNJ agreement also emphasizes the importance of capacity building and technology transfer to developing and geographically disadvantaged states. This will help these countries fully utilize the benefits of the oceans while also contributing towards their conservation.

The signing of the BBNJ agreement by India is a significant milestone in the country's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. It reflects India's proactive approach towards global environmental issues and its commitment to uphold international law and multilateralism. As the world grapples with the adverse effects of climate change, the BBNJ agreement serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the potential of collective action in safeguarding our planet's future.