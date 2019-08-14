India will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday (August 14) and this year, it marks a special one too with the revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and announcing it as a union territory. Hence, this special occasion calls for some beautiful songs to up the spirit of Independence Day 2019.

Bollywood has always come up with scores of patriotic songs, some of them, although old, has turned out to be evergreen tracks. However, to mark Independence Day 2019, we bring to you a compilation of some of the best and latest Hindi patriotic songs that are sure to give you goosebumps, joy and pride.

Ae Watan (Raazi)

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Ae Watan expresses Alia Bhatt's love and respect towards her motherland India, when she was in Pakistan post her on-screen marriage with Vicky Kaushal. The movie went on to become one of the best movies of 2018.

Bharat (Manikarnika):

Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Bharat track from Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, manages to fill one's heart with pride as it stresses on loving one's nation till the last breath. Bharat song speaks about Kangana's onscreen battle against the British army and her sacrifices for the country.

Teri Mitti (Kesari):

Teri Mitti from Kesari, based on the true battle of Saragarhi, puts emphasis on the dedication and sacrifice by the 21 Indian soldiers while fighting against 10,000 Afghans. Sung by B Praak, the video brings out Akshay Kumar's on-screen character and other soldiers' selflessness and unity while serving the nation.

Challa (URI- The Surgical Strike):

From Vicky Kaushal starrer URI, Challa, sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan & Shashwat Sachdev, encourages soldiers' to march ahead and kill the enemies of the nation. It also emphasises on the dedication and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe (Lakshya):

Although not quite new, Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe one of the most popular patriotic songs. From the movie Lakshya, the song shows how happy the soldiers feel serving the nation.