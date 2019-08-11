Telugu celebs and fans feel that Ram Charan's performance in Rangasthalam is better than Vicky Kaushal's acting in Uri: The Surgical Strike and he deserved the National Film Award for Best Actor

The winners of National Award 2019 were announced on Saturday and Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor for their amazing performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike. But Some audience feel if there were two National Awards for the best actors, then they should have been given to Ram Charan and Ranbir Kapoor for their actings in Rangasthalam and Sanju, respectively.

Many viewers down south including a few celebs are upset with Vicky Kaushal getting the best actor from the National Film Awards. They feel that there are more deserved actors than him. Ram Charan's expressions in Rangasthalam are really amazing and the organisers of National Film Awards should have chosen him for this honour.

Expressing his disappointment, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu tweeted, "No offense to the other winners, but in my honest opinion my bruh Ram Charan deserved to win the National award for best actor in Rangasthalam. By far it was one of the best performances by any actor in the recent times. Anyways the audience love is the biggest award.

Tollywood filmmaker BVS Ravi also tweeted, "With all the due respect to @vickykaushal09 and @ayushmannk for their awarding winning accomplishments, couldn't get a clue why #Raamcharan had to miss out from the honours for a breathtaking performance in #Rangasthalam."

RamCharan™ @IamAlwaysCharan

#MegaPowerStar #RamCharan deserves a #NationalFilmAwards for his performance as #Chittibabu Very disappointed as jury members didn't recognize his outstanding performance in #Rangasthalam

Bharathi M Kumar @BharathiKumar4

Awards are Overrated..Grace is Underrated!! #Ramcharan ❤️ #NationalFilmAwards

Sahitya vardhan Nandamuri @nanduchowdary21