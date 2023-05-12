Huma Qureshi is not the one to conform to norms. From her roles, her statements to her fashion statements; the diva has always been out-of-the-box. While the Gangs of Wasseypur actress always manages to win hearts with her sartorial choices, her recent appearance at the premiere of Dahaad has not gone down well with many.

As soon as the pictures and videos of the event were shared online, many on social media trolled Qureshi was for outfit. And now, Dill Mill Gayye actor Pankit Thakker has slammed her look too. The Kumkum actor called her outfit 'indecent' and also not in a 'good taste'.

"As a celebrity in the Indian film industry, I have witnessed many fashion moments on and off the red carpet. Recently, two actresses caught my attention at a public event - Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. While both the actresses looked stunning in their own styles, it was Huma Qureshi's braless look that I found not in good taste, especially in a conservative society like India," he reportedly told Spotboye.

He added, "Contrarily, Huma Qureshi's braless appearance showed an excessive display of skin which was not in line with the conservative Indian ideology. It was indecent and inappropriate attire for a public event, especially considering the moral values and modesty held by Indian culture. Dressing in such a way sends out an impression of being rebellious and disrespectful to the traditional Indian values."