Bollywood and television celebs celebrated Eid with much fervour and happiness. Celebs like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair and many others took to social media to share the pictures from their celebration. Let's take a look at some of them.

Huma Qureshi celebrated the day with her family and shared several pictures and videos on the occasion. "The annual Eid photo of the Qureshi's..Slide 2 .. mom and dad with their favourite child slide 3 ... the madness behind that perfect family shot #EidMubarak #pyaar #blessed #duas #love," Huma wrote.

Aayush Sharma shared a post giving us a peek into the Khan family's grand Eid reunion. Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Abraaz Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan and Apurva Agnihotri were seen posing for a family picture. Salman's nephews Nirvan, Yohan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri were also seen in the picture.

Jannat Zubair also shared some lovely pictures of her Eid celebrations. She looked resplendent in her traditional outfits and her pictures have received lakhs of views.

Aly Goni celebrated the festival with his ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin by his side. Sussanne Khan was also seen accompanying Arslan Goni for the big day.

They all dressed up in their traditional wears and made up for a picture perfect family moment.