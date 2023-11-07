Incredible India! Being Showcased At London Tourism Meet

The Union Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday launched the Incredible India Pavilion at World Travel Market (WTM) 2023 in London to showcase the country's varied tourism products and series of transformative experiences for travellers to India under the theme 'Incredible India! Visit India Year 2023'.

The formal inauguration of the Indian Pavilion was done by V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, and Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK, in the presence of Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Throughout the day, Incredible India organised various cultural performances, henna and yoga sessions. Vidyavathi attended the UNWTO-WTTC Tourism Ministers' Summit on 'Transforming Tourism through Youth and Education' held at Elevate Stage. She also met important tour operators, mediapersons and important stakeholders in the UK market.

At WTM 2023, the 47 participants include tour operating companies/DMCs, state tourism departments from Delhi, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The tourism departments of Kerala, Karnataka, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, have taken their own pavilions to showcase their products and services and connect with potential clients and partners.

At the Nov 6-8 event, the Ministry of Tourism plans to use WTM 2023 as a platform to bring together professionals from various sectors of the travel and tourism industry.

The platform would be used for networking, business opportunities, and the exchange of ideas and information as the event attracts a diverse range of attendees, including travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hoteliers, cruise lines, travel technology providers, tourism boards, and other professionals from the travel and hospitality sector.

