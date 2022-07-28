Authorities have sounded flood alert in many parts of the Jammu region due to incessant rains during the last 12 hours in the plains and hills of the province. Heavy rains have also triggered a rise in the rivers and streams in J&K in general and Jammu province in particular, which witnessed heavy downpours this morning from 8 am to 11.30 am.

The flood and irrigation department sounded the flood alert in the river Chenab as the water level crossed the 35 ft-mark at Akhnoor in the Jammu district, which is the danger mark.

Low-lying areas in Jammu city and its outskirts are facing waterlogging as higher reaches are threatened by flash floods and mudslides.

Schools shut in Ramban due to heavy rains, flashfloods

District administration of Ramban this morning shut all schools and educational institutions after heavy downpours.

"In view of heavy rains across district Ramban, all government and private schools shall remain closed today. Students are advised to stay home and remain safe", an official said.

Authorities have advised people and children to stay away from waterbodies as heavy downpour has increased their water levels.

Chenab touches danger mark

Authorities have sounded an alert asking people to remain cautious after the rise in water level in the river Chenab following nightlong rainfall.

An official said that the water level of river Chenab, recorded at 09:15 AM, was at the danger mark level. He said that due to nightlong rainfall in the Jammu province, all the tributaries feeding water to Chenab got flooded.

He added that at 08:15 AM, the water level in river Chenab was 32 feet which increased to 35 feet at 09:15 AM.

The official further informed that the alert mark for the water level in the river is 32 feet while 35 feet is the danger mark, at which the river is flowing currently.

Meanwhile, the administration has issued helpline numbers for any assistance and also asked the people to stay cautious.

Army rescues four youth trapped in flash flood in Poonch

Four persons were trapped in flash floods in Poonch district, prompting the Army to launch a rescue operation, Jammu-based PRO defence Col. Devendra Anand said on Thursday.

Four persons were trapped in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Poonch river last night and information reached the army unit in Jhulas, he said.

The Army swiftly responded to a critical situation and in coordination with SDRF and police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, the PRO said.

MeT cautions people against flash floods, landslides

As rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir, the weatherman on Thursday cautioned people against flash floods, mudslides, and landslides at vulnerable places.

The weatherman also forecasts more light to moderate rain at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

"Rainfall on upper reaches may lead to flash floods, mudslides, and landslides at vulnerable places. Please remain cautious and prepared as these events often occur suddenly," a meteorological department official said in a statement.