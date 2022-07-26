Due to heavy downpours and rising water levels in some streams, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended between Panchtarni and the cave on Tuesday evening. Authorities have taken this decision as a precautionary measure and the Yatra will be resumed after improvement in the weather.

Heavy rains in the high mountains around the holy cave of Amarnath triggered floods in the water body and surrounding springs at around 3PM today. An alert was sounded and more than 4,000 pilgrims were taken out of the area safely till now. The situation is under control", official sources said.

Heavy rainfall occurred in the mountains around the holy cave shrine this afternoon due to which water level in a nearby stream also rose, sources said.

Yatra rushed to Panchtarni camp

As authorities sounded an alert, security forces deployed on the track helped the Yatries to return to the Panchtarni camp. All Yatris, who were travelling between the camp and the holy, were rushed back to Panchtarni camp.

There are no reports of any loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains.

Earlier 2100 pilgrims left for the cave from Jammu

A batch of over 2,100 pilgrims on Tuesday morning left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here to the cave shrine of Amarnath.

According to official data, a total of 2,189 pilgrims, the lowest to date this year, left in a convoy of 73 vehicles amid heavy security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) this morning. 815 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Jammu camp in 23 vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 49 vehicles carrying 1,374 pilgrims for Pahalgam.

The annual 43-day Yatra commenced on June 30. The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.