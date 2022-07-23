Tension flared up near the International Border (IB) in the Kanhachak area of the Jammu district of J&K after the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) started firing on a drone coming from the Pakistan side.

The drone was spotted on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday near IB in the Kanhachak sector of the Jammu district where an attempt to smuggle arms was foiled earlier by locals with the help of J&K Police.

Five days back a drone was spotted near IB in the Samba district of Jammu province.

Reports said that the BSF opened fire at a Pakistan-control drone after spotting it IB in the Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

A blinking red light was observed by the troops coming from the Pakistan side in the Kanachak area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Alert BSF troops fired at it. The drone repeatedly disappeared after the firing.

Massive search operation launched

With first light on Saturday, a massive search operation has been launched in the entire Kanhachak sector where the drone was spotted.

Reports said that additional forces were rushed into the border area to conduct a search operation in the entire area.

1 year ago forces shot down explosive-laden drone

It is coincident that exactly one year back, an explosive-laden drone was shot down in the same year on July 23, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had averted a cross-border terror plot by shooting down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the same year on July 23, 2021.

The drone was carrying a payload of five-kg IED material in a semi-assembled state and only wires had to be connected to it to trigger a blast.

According to a preliminary analysis, the flying object was a hexa m-copter with six wings and had a GPS device and a flight controller.

Terror groups using drones to drop arms

Terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) are using drones for terror attacks and smuggling weapons to their operatives on this side of the border.

Last week, J&K police busted three LeT modules arresting seven of its members and recovering a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.