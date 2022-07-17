A day after the alert troops on the Line of Control (LoC) foiled an attempt to drop arms through a drone in the Poonch district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday morning spotted another Pakistan-controlled drone hovering near the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of the Union Territory.

A massive search operation was launched in half a dozen border villages adjoining the Mangu Chak hamlet where the drone was spotted.

According to the reports the drone movement was detected by the cops of border police. Quoting police officials a news agency reported that villagers from Mangu Chak village, Samba informed the Police of having spotted a drone in the area. Cops are carrying out a search operation in the border villages.

Reports said that additional forces were rushed into the border area to conduct a search operation after denizens from Mangu Chak village of Samba informed police about spotting a drone in the area.

Earlier on July 4, a Pakistani drone was spotted by villagers in the adjoining Chilliyari village of Samba district on the IB.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and J&K Police had launched a massive search operation in the area amid apprehension that the Pakistan drone may have dropped arms and ammunition.

The drone was hovering at a height of over 500 meters and stayed on the Indian side between 10 to 12 minutes.

Today was the third such drone sighting in the Samba district in the past month. Earlier, in June, a drone was spotted in Ghagwal village of Samba.

Earlier on May 29, security forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying seven sticky or magnetic bombs and seven UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) in the Kathua district.

On Saturday a drone was spotted flying along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district and it was forced to retreat after Army personnel opened fire.

The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Gahti sector on the intervening night of July 15 and 16.

The alert troops opened fire and the flying object returned to the Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir side. Following the incident, the Army and the police launched a search operation in the areas adjoining LoC in Poonch.