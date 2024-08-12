Imran Khan might not have had a great run in the industry, but he did manage to give some good performances. One film of Imran, however, that raised many eyebrows was Kidnap, starring him and Minissha Lamba. In an interview, Imran spoke about how the film had a sequence where he was supposed to sexually assault the actress.

The scene left him disturbed

The Katti Batti actor said that he found the scene to be quite uncomfortable and found it difficult to shoot. "There is this part in Kidnap that I found very uncomfortable. There's this quote-unquote romantic song, called 'Mausam', and the scene after that is one of sexual violence, where this character drags her back to the den, and it seems for a moment that he's going to sexually assault her. In fact, it begins that way, and then he stops and pulls back. I don't think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot," he said in an interview.

Khan went on to add that he was so disturbed by the scene that it kept playing in his head and left him quite disturbed. He revealed that he was not only unable to sleep but also threw up. He also reached out to Minissha the next day but she was quite okay with the scene and put his mind at ease too.

When he reached out to Minissha

"I spent the day shooting that sequence, and I went home that evening, and I found myself to be very, very, very disturbed. I couldn't sleep, I threw up. I just couldn't get it out of my head. The next morning, I went to Minissha, and she had these dark, purple bruises all over her arm from where I'd grabbed her. And I was like, 'Oh my God, what have I done?' So, I sat down with her and I said that I needed to talk it through with her because I was uncomfortable with how it had all played out. She was super-chill about it. She set my mind at ease... But I've never quite felt okay about it," Imran Khan further mentioned.