Remember the cute and petite actress Minissha Lamba, best known for her roles in Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba (2009), and Bheja Fry 2. She also made a mark on television in shows like Bigg boss and Tenali Rama and a few more. The actress is all set to foray into the digital space with Ullu App's upcoming web-series 'Kasak'.

International Business Times, India exclusively had a candid chat with Minissha Lamba. The actor spoke at length about her digital debut, if she is comfortable doing explicit scenes on-screen, whether she would like to take a pay cut if required and what makes an actor's job uncertain.

Excerpts from the interview:

On foraying into the web with 'Kasak',

When I heard the script of Kasak, I was in really moved by it and i readily gave a nod to the play a pivotal part in Kasak. Talking about my character I am playing the role of Minal, who is an upper-middle-class Gujarati girl. She is a social worker and how an incident changes her life is what the show is all about.

As Ullu app is known for its bold and explicit content, will we see Minissha opting for bold roles?

On doing bold scenes,

Yes, I know there are so many web shows and content that depict bold content, and that is not new, people are used to it. That is the reason it sells. I am not doing it nor does my character demand me to do so. Having said that I am often told that, 'I don't suit in bold roles'. Honestly, I haven't been offered any bold role to date.

On keeping herself private and away from the media glare,

That's not the case, I just don't like to overdo things. There are many actors who keep themselves and fans entertained by making funny videos, and I respect them for doing that. But I like to have my own things.

On the social media feud on #TikTok ban,

Well, I can only say that the whole political propaganda has taken a different course. Tik Tok is just a medium for entertainment, people make videos and entertain themselves. The entire fiasco on it being a Chinese app boycott it is not even a topic of discussion when other things in the world are causing trouble.

On actors taking a pay cut once shooting begins,

Being in showbiz is not easy, your source on income depends only on that one paycheque that you get after months of hard work. There are times when you don't have work, sometimes you have work and you don't get the required response that's needed. Being in the field comes with uncertainty. So when you decide to be an actor you must mentally be prepared that besides it being a glamorous feild there are things one should adapt and adjust too. And having a side business, or something apart from acting will only suffice you to stay in a comfortable position.

Adding further:

When everything will open things will be different and that will be called as 'new normal' we all will have to adjust to it. The digital medium has taken a surge in numbers and subscription and shoots will commence for TV and web. Theatres will take some time to kickstart as there are movies line dup to be released. All the actors will have to bear with the condition and be positive. till the time vaccine is made and a cure for coronavirus is found things will be different, till that time we all will have to be cautious and understand the new changes.

Her career option,

I always wanted to be a journalist, I find it quite empowering. That's why I relate to the character of a journalist that I played in the film Shikkar.

On upcoming projects,