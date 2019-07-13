Actress Minissha Lamba, who was seen in movies like Bachana Ae Haseeno and Yahaan among others, has now become a professional poker player.

The actress said that she initially was not interested in it, but gradually she became a pro in the game. Apparently, a friend first introduced her to Poker, and it did not take long for her to develop a hand in it.

"It happened randomly over one Diwali. A friend upon returning from America insisted on teaching us poker. I shied away from it because playing cards wasn't something that interested me. But as you get to this game, the complexities and sheer need for being on the ball give you a feeling of achievement for a hand well played," she told Mumbai Mirror.

Minissha further said that she is no longer seen in movies because nothing interesting came her way. However, she is interested to appear on the big screen again if something interesting comes up.

"Unfortunately, I didn't end up getting the kind of roles I would have liked at that point in time. Now things have changed. For movies, I would love to do interesting characters. I have been doing theatre actively. Web and television offers are coming in. Right now, I am just waiting for that role which surprises me and then I will be all in," she told the publication.

Despite being extremely hooked to the game of Poker currently, Minissha said that she would not want to play it with anyone from the Bollywood industry as she wants to keep the game and her relationships from the industry people separate.