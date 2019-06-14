Pakistan Prime Imran Khan seems to have forgotten his manners on a world stage once again. The latest incident happened at the SCO Summit at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, when Khan failed to show respect to the world leaders.

In a video of the SCO Summit, which has now gone viral, Imran Khan is seen entering the hall along with the other world leaders. While everyone else is standing to show respect to the leaders entering the massive hall, Khan was seen seated comfortably.

Prime Minister of #Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan (13.06.19)#SCOSummit2019 pic.twitter.com/fYdKYN3Fv7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2019

He got up in acknowledgment when his name was called and went back to sitting in his seat. It could be noted that he was the only person sitting while everyone else, including the other leaders, were standing.

Khan's erratic behaviour was the second instance of stepping away from diplomatic protocols in recent times. There were reports that he disrespected King Salman in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago. The incident happened on June 3rd, when he visited Saudi Arabia for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit. He was received by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz who welcomed him through his translator. Khan was first criticized for talking directly to the translator and not the king. He got a second strike when he left immediately after talking to the translator and not waiting for him to pass on the information to the king.

This was seen as a brazen display of disrespect to the king. The etiquette, which is usually followed, is that the person talking to the king could wait for the translator to finish relaying the information to him before leaving.