Imran Khan may have kept himself away from the silver screen for almost a decade now but his fan base is still quite massive. While he has kept his fans and followers still guessing about whether or not he will make a comeback to films, he has been doing a lot of interviews. The 'I Hate Luv Storys' actor tends to be very articulate and honest in these conversations. Recently he spoke about Aamir Khan's vast filmography, especially his films from back in the 90s and how some of them can be very uncomfortable.

Speaking to Filmfare, Imran mentioned how certain films from the 90s if seen in a modern-day context can be extremely problematic. He blatantly admitted that there are several of his uncle Aamir's films that he does not like, especially those from the 90s. Imran made sure to mention one particular film of his that made him very uncomfortable in particular.

He said, "You know, there are some of his 90s films that have not aged well, and when you look at them through a modern lens, they are kind of problematic. There are moments that are quite uncomfortable. Raja Hindustani, which was a staggering hit, is very uncomfortable to watch. You look at it and you go, 'This is wrong; we are not supposed to,' so there are a fair amount of 90s films that are uncomfortable by today's measures."

'Raja Hindustani' directed by Dharmesh Darshan was released in 1996 and featured Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The film in today's day and age is considered an absolute cult classic that many keep going back to.

Coming back to Imran, the actor who had made his debut with a film that had been produced by Aamir Khan's production house spoke about how Aamir has influenced his life. Imran mentioned that he has always looked up to Aamir both professionally and personally.

Imran mentioned, "In my own way, I am tremendously led by him. Through life, whenever I am facing a dilemma, I think, 'What would Aamir do?' I may not exactly approach it in the same way as him; a lot of our methodologies and beliefs are different, but at its core, he has always been driven by integrity and authenticity. Your guiding principle must come from what is morally justifiable and then what is the most truthful and most authentic way that we can render this story. Those are kind of the core guiding principles which I have learnt from him, which I still adhere to."

Imran has made his big Bollywood debut with 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' which also featured Genelia D'Souza all the way back in 2008. His last film was in 2015, which was 'Katti Batti' alongside Kangana Ranaut. He was supposed to make a comeback with a spy thriller for a particular OTT platform but as per different reports, the project has probably been shelved.