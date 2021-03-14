Amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, a major lockdown will be imposed in seven cities in Punjab province starting from Monday onwards.

The lockdown, which comes after a gap of one year, will remain in force for two weeks in the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat, Dawn news reported on Sunday.

Lockdown in Pakistan

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Punjab provincial government, the major lockdown will restrict the movement of the people; there will be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or other purposes at any place, public or private; marriage and banquet halls, community centres and marquees will remain closed; and also a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining while only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed.

The statement also said that there will be a complete ban on all kind of sports, cultural and other activities and events throughout the province.

Also on Saturday, the Punjab government enforced a smart lockdown in 36 more localities of three cities, including Lahore.

(With inputs from IANS)