Love can cost you hard! Today, the saying was once again established true after a short video of a couple, a female student going down on her knees and proposing her fellow male classmate within the campus of the University of Lahore went viral on social media, following which authorities decided to expel the two.

In a statement issued earlier on Friday, the college authorities claimed that the two students "were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules".

The risk of love is loss

Multiple videos of the incident uploaded online showed the young woman, named Hadiqa Javaid, handing roses and cards to a young man, Shehryar Ahmad, and then bending down on one knee and handing out a bouquet of roses to him.

As seen in the video, Ahmad takes the roses and then pulls her in for a hug. Meanwhile, a large crowd of students can be seen surrounding the couple and cheering them on.

The official statement issued by the Office of the Registrar of the varsity, cited by Dawn News, a special disciplinary committee meeting was held on March 12 at 10:30 am (local time) and the two students were called in to provide an explanation for the behavior in front of the authorities. But they failed to appear and the committee then followingly decided to expel the two students and ban them from entering any of the university's campuses.

College authorities further claimed that the two students had violated Section 9 of its General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct.

One among the top trends

The video of the incident took Twitter and Facebook by storm, along with being one among the top trends on social media on Thursday as soon as it was shared on social media.

The university took notice of it as soon as the footage went viral.

Meanwhile, the expulsion of the couple has drawn mixed reactions on internet.

A social media user posted the picture of Indian film legend Amitabh Bachchan from the movie 2000-'Mohabbatein' where he played a strict college principal and intolerant of romance, particularly within college premises.

Another user said the university hadn't taken action against teachers accused of harassment but acted against these students, whereas a third user tweeted that the country asks kids to shut their eyes when two people kiss on screen, but treats a show that glorifies beheadings as a natural treasure.

Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari also termed the university action to be 'ridiculous'.

Local lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir stressed that the society has issues aplenty and doesn't need to concern itself with two consenting adults expressing their love publicly.

In addition, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram said in a tweet: "Apply all the rules you want but you can't expel love! It's in our hearts, it's the best part about being young and it what makes life worth living! You learn more about love than you can ever learn at an institution."