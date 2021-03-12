In an explosive accusation against Pakistan Prime Minister and top army generals, the former PM Nawaz Sharif has alleged that her daughter's life is threatened for leading protests against Imran Khan. In the video message shared on Twitter, Sharif says his daughter Maryam Nawaz was threatened to fall in line or get "smashed."

Sharif said if anything is to happen to his daughter, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Faiz Hamid, General Officer Commanding Major General Irfan Ahmad Malik are to be blamed and held accountable.

"You have fallen to such new lows that first you broke into Maryam Nawaz's hotel door in Karachi and now you are threatening her? You have told her that if she does not fall in line, you will smash her. God will protect her in her battle for democracy," Sharif said in the video.

PAK Army, ISI meddling into politics

Sharif also accused the Pakistan Army and its spy agency ISI of meddling into politics. He even alleged that the recent trust vote was rigged. Sharif's accusations come after Imran Khan won trust vote in National Assembly with 178 votes, which he was forced to take after an embarrassing defeat in the Senate election.

A day after losing the Senate election, PM Khan had met Bajwa and Hameed in a secret meeting. This raised several questions and criticism from the opposition. Pakistan PMLN VP even accused Khan of dragging the army and ISI into politics.

"After the loss in the Senate elections, the way you helped the selected (Imran Khan) for his trust vote, is that hidden to anyone? The trust vote was a repeat of the 2018 elections, in which the record for rigging was broken," Sharif said.