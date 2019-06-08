Two days after Imran Khan's weak and frail look went viral, the actor has again come in news for his strong statement on his divorce rumours. Imran was recently at an event whwre he was constantly being asked by the reporters and paparazzi whether the news about his divorce with wife Avantika is true. Though the actor kept smiling and posing for photos, he did sternly ask the paps to back off.

Not the one to lose his calm easily, Imran told the reporters, "How can you ask such a question at an event like this?" Last month, news of troubles in his marital life was splashed all across the social media. While Imran and Avantika chose to stay silent on the matter, Avantika's mother Vandana Malik had opened up on the separation news. "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway." On being asked whether these differences would lead to divorce, her mother said, "Absolutely not."

A few days after the news, Imran was spotted outside his gym. His frail and weak look had left the netizens and his fans worried. Social platforms were flooded with concerned questions about his health and the picture soon went viral. Earlier, a source had told DNA, "Avantika left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter). It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

What sparked the rumours of their separation further was the fact that while on one hand, Imran Khan had stopped posting pictures of him with his wife and daughter after July 2017.