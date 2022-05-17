Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with all the stakeholders at the North Block on Tuesday to review the preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The Yatra, which was suspended in 2020 and 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11. A large number of devotees are expected to join annual the pilgrimage this year.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir; National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval; Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla; army chief, Gen Manoj Pande; J&K police chief Dilbag Singh; Director of Intelligence Bureau; Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir and senior officers of various ministries and departments of the central government attended the meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Amit Shah stressed the importance of making darshan easy for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and adequate arrangements for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of Amarnath pilgrims provided.

Healthcare, connectivity at 6,000ft altitude

In the back-to-back meetings, Amit Shah instructed that the number of mobile towers should be increased to ensure better communication along the travel route. Due to the high altitude, extra arrangements are being made for the healthcare of pilgrims. Adequate oxygen cylinders and medical beds will be available at an altitude of more than 6,000 feet. In case of emergencies, ambulances and helicopters must also be deployed, Shah instructed.

Tent city, WiFi hotspot and proper lighting will also be arranged on the travel route for the journey. Online live darshan of Baba Barfani, live telecast of morning and evening aarti at the holy Amarnath cave and religious and cultural programs will be organized at the base camp.

Union Home Minister also instructed to increase all types of transport services during the Yatra for easy commute. Shah also directed that machines be deployed to open routes in an event of a landslide. More than 3 lakh pilgrims are expected to participate in this year's Amarnath Yatra, which concludes on August 11.

Officials said that all pilgrims will be given RFID tag to monitor their movement and security. About 12,000 paramilitary personnel will be deployed besides J&K police along the pilgrimage routes and drone cameras will be used for surveillance. Pilgrims will also get insurance of Rs 5 lakh.