One dreaded terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been killed while two others are reportedly trapped in two different encounters which broke out in Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

While one LeT terrorist is eliminated in a gun battle in Bandipora district, another encounter started in South Kashmir's Anantnag district where two terrorists were eliminated on Tuesday evening.

Reports said that Kashmir Valley has witnessed a surge in encounters because forces have stepped up pressure on active terrorists ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Forces have started a drive to eliminate all dreaded terrorists, who were involved in terror acts.

In Anantnag, the encounter broke out at Marhama in the Bijbehara area. The police added that security forces are on the job.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Marhama following inputs about the presence of the terrorists. There was a lull after the initial firefight but the cordon is intact.

Newly infiltrated LeT terrorist killed in Bandipora encounter

A newly infiltrated LeT terrorist was eliminated by security forces in an encounter in the forest area of Bandipora.

#BandiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai resident of Wussan Pattan, #Baramulla. He #exfilitrated in year 2018 & remained there for 3 years & 6 months before #infiltrating back in the last week of April.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/O6WlEMbeyF — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 11, 2022

Identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai resident of Wussan Pattan, Baramulla, the terrorist has reported infiltrated in April along with two other terrorists. He had exfiltrated in the year 2018 and remained there for three and half years before infiltrating back in the last week of April, police said.

Earlier Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said one terrorist has been killed and one AK-47 rifle, and three magazines were recovered.

"The killed terrorist was a part of a recently infiltrated group of terrorists. Search for other two terrorists is in progress" the IGP said.

Hybrid LeT terrorist, associate arrested

Forces on Wednesday arrested a hybrid terrorist and his associate in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Pulwama Police alongwith 50 RR, 02 para & 183 BN CRPF arrests hybrid terrorist and his associate . Incriminating material, arms & ammunition recovered from their possession. Case has been registered at PS Pulwama, investigation initiated.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — Pulwama Police (@ssppul) May 11, 2022

According to police, acting on specific information, Pulwama police along with Army and CRPF arrested a hybrid terrorist identified as Waqar Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat, and his associate identified as Shahid Ishaq Pandit son of Mohammad Ishaq Pandit, both residents of Karimabad Pulwama.

Incriminating material, arms & ammunition including one Pistol, and one magazine along with ammunition were recovered from his possession.

The arrested terrorist was tasked to attack non-local labourers

According to the police spokesman, during preliminary questioning, it surfaced that the duo was in direct contact with LeT Pakistani handler namely Ali Sajid, and were tasked to carry out terror attacks and target outside labourers in the district.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Pulwama and an investigation has been initiated.