Foiling evil designs of anti-national elements to create disturbance during the coming Amarnath Yatra, security forces on Tuesday eliminated two terrorists in the Dooru area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to the police, with the elimination of two terrorists, an attempt to attack the national highway and Amarnath Yatra has been thwarted.

"The encounter site is very close to the national highway and imminent threat to the national highway and Yatra neutralized", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted after confirming the killing of two terrorists.

#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: This encounter is important in 2 aspects: 1st, it is the same group of terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter on 16/4/22 in which we lost 1 soldier. 2nd, encounter site is very close to NHW & imminent threat to NHW & #Yatra neutralised: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/XLjvzgPagc — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 10, 2022

According to reports, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Dooru area after getting information about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the team reached the hideout, terrorists resorted to indiscriminating firing. In the gun-battle, two terrorists were eliminated and their bodies were recovered from the encounter site. The identities of the killed terrorists have yet to be ascertained.

The group managed to escape during the earlier encounter

Quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, a local news agency reported that this operation was very important for forces because it was the same group that had managed to flee on April 16 at Watnar in which one soldier died in action. Secondly, the encounter took place on the highway close to the Yatra route.

Three terrorists killed near Amarnath Yatra route

On May 6, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including the oldest surviving ultra of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those who were killed included a self-styled top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Ashraf Molvi. Molvi was the oldest surviving terrorist of Hizb and figured among the list of most-wanted terrorists after recycling in the year 2013.

Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. #Successful #operation on yatra route is a major #success for us: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/k8uololRrT — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 6, 2022

IGP Kashmir has termed Friday's operation as a big success as the site of operation was close to the Amarnath Yatra route, which indicates that the killed terrorists were eyeing to the target of the Amarnath Yatra.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir, also serves as one of the base camps for the yatra, which is scheduled to start on June 30 after a gap of two years.