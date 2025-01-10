IMD warns of rain, hailstorm in parts of Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and hailstorms in around 15 districts of Rajasthan on Friday.

A Western Disturbance will be active in the districts of the Bikaner division late Friday evening, bringing light rain, the weather office said.

Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Ajmer were likely to receive rain and hailstorm.

Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh will have cloudy skies.

On Saturday, the Western Disturbance's effect is likely in the Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions.

The sky was clear in the past 24 hours, bringing some respite to the people from the winter chill.

However, dense fog is expected to set in from January 12, further complicating weather conditions.

At the same time, there is a possibility of another new system becoming active in the state from January 15-16, due to which some parts of eastern Rajasthan may be cloudy.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Barmer district.

Ten cities, including Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, Baran, Hanumangarh, Jalore and Sirohi, recorded below 5 degrees Celsius temperature.

The minimum temperature in Phalodi, Jaisalmer was recorded around 10 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert has been issued for six districts, cautioning residents about potential adverse weather conditions.

Jodhpur recorded 28.3 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, Jaisalmer (27.9), Phalodi (27.2), Bikaner (26), Chittorgarh (27.3), Jalore (28.2), Dungarpur (26.1), Churu (25.8), Udaipur (24), Pilani (24.9), Kota (23.1), Sikar (24) and Ajmer 23.8.

On Thursday, Fatehpur, which recorded a bone-chilling low of 1.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, saw a rise to 3.3 degrees Celsius, bringing some relief.

Barmer reported the state's highest maximum temperature at 27.2 degrees Celsius, while Fatehpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 3.0 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

