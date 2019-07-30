Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has reportedly accepted the accusations of an online scandal involving multiple women and apologised to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) admitting his mistake.

A few days back a Twitter user had posted screenshots of various WhatsApp chats of the Pakistani opener with multiple girls whom he lied about being single. The 23-year-old cricketer was severely criticised for these kinds of activities.

Wasim Khan, the Managing Director of PCB, stated that Imam apologised and said that things got out of his hands due to a misunderstanding, as quoted by geo.tv. He also mentioned that they have informed him to be aware of the next time.

"Imam was remorseful and has apologised for what all has happened and admitted his mistake. He said the matter got out of hand due to a misunderstanding," geo.tv quoted Wasim Khan as saying.

"But we told him in clear terms that, although this is his personal and private matter, we expect our players to adhere to the highest standards of ethics and discipline," he added.

According to Khan, PCB takes these kinds of issues quite seriously and they also expect that the players show much more responsibility as the ambassadors of the country.

"We don't like to comment on personal affairs of a player but we expect that our centrally contracted players will also show more responsibility being ambassadors of Pakistan cricket and Pakistan," Khan said.

"Hopefully we will not see such incidents again," he further added.

The promising youngster was a part of Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 squad. He scored a century in the dead rubber fixture of the group stage against Bangladesh. He even scored a half-century against Australia in a group stage fixture which Pakistan eventually lost by 41 runs.

The Men in Green bowed out of the World Cup due to having a bad net run rate. Even though they had the same points with fourth-placed New Zealand who qualified. The Kiwis had a much better net run rate than the former. Pakistan won the last four matches of the tournament but could not qualify due to their inconsistent and dismal performance in the first half of the group stages which cost them a lot.