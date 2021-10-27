An eerie image recently shared to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a US-based non-profit organization that studies reported UFO sightings is now the hottest debating point among alien enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists. The image was apparently captured from Ploubalay, France on October 24, and it shows an eerie silver disc-like object hovering above a mountain.

Bizarre image analyzed by an alien hunter

The image was later analyzed by Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan. Waring who claims himself to be a US Air Force veteran suggested that the object spotted by the eyewitness could be a UFO. He also claimed that the blur around the object could be the result of a propulsion system.

As always, Waring claimed that this UFO could be a strong indication of alien presence on earth, and he added that an advanced extraterrestrial species is continuously monitoring human activities.

"I believe the UFO was watching the people below, but may have come from an underground base 5km below the surface. The underground alien bases don't have permanent tunnels, but instead, automatically compress an opening and close them when finished, but can sometimes cause small quakes in the area. Undeniable proof that aliens are in France," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

When aliens disabled US nuclear missiles

A few weeks back, while interacting with The Sun Online, Robert Salas, a former US Air Force captain had revealed that an alien UFO had disabled US nuclear missiles in 1967.

Salas revealed that a UFO with aliens on board switched off ten independently-run missiles on March 24, 1967. He also added that aliens do not want humans to use nuclear weapons.