As the protests by doctors in different parts of the country in support of their colleagues in Madhya Pradesh continued, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his personal intervention for the safety of the medical professionals.

The IMA sought to draw of Prime Minister towards recent assaults on a young doctor in Assam and the assault on lady doctors at other places. The IMA has decided to organize a nationwide protest on June 18 in support of their demands including the safety of the medical professional working with dedication to fighting the deadly virus.

Doctors' body hurts over increasing assault on medicos

"In the midst of this pandemic, we are also deeply hurt to see the increasing incidents of physical violence against the doctors and the health care professionals in this country. The brutal assault on our young Doctor in Assam and the assault on lady doctors and even on veteran practitioners across the country - are really causing mental trauma amongst the practitioners," the leader reads.

While seeking the personal intervention of the Prime Minister, IMA said that continuous and ongoing physical and mental assault on doctors as well as the purposeful spread of misinformation against modern medicine and vaccination by certain people with vested interests needed to be checked immediately.

IMA seeks action against those involved in assaulting doctors

The IMA pointed out that the Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which seeks to punish people who assault on-duty doctors and other healthcare professionals by imposing a jail term of up to 10 years ought to be promulgated immediately along with the incorporation of provisions from the IPC / CrPC and with stipulations for a fixed time schedule for speedy conclusion of trials.

The Act, apparently, was dismissed by the Home Ministry during an inter-ministerial consultation over the draft law. All those involved in such heinous crimes ought to be punished so as to also create an effective deterrent for other antisocial elements who may indulge in attacking any Health care professionals.

Misinformation against vaccine be booked under Epidemic Act

The body has also demanded that any person who spreads misinformation against the vaccination drive which is meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, must be booked and punished in accordance with law including under the relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

All such acts of omission and commission on behalf of any person raising doubts in the minds of the common public against the protocol guidance issued by the Ministry of Health for treatment of COVID-19 infected patients – ought to be suitably punished and simultaneously, any attempt of any person to fool the gullible public and promote so-called "magic remedies" or "wonder drugs" without the approval of the Ministry of Health – ought to be immediately curtailed.