Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's dating rumours began doing the rounds from the time the duo began shooting for 'Shershah'. Though the rumoured couple never accepted nor denied them dating each other but were spotted together on several occasions.

The rumours became even more strong when Kiara attended Sidharth birthday party at his residence. Their picture together went viral on social media and in no time speculations of the two seeing each became the talk of the town.

'I am single till I'm married'. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single'

In a virtual appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show #NoFilterNeha5, she revealed her relationship status, she said, "So, I really like the status that says, 'I am single till I'm married'. So, I'm not married, that's why I'm single." Calling herself single till married, we wonder if Sidharth Malhotra is listening. When Kiara was asked about her dating lifestyle, she said marrying a person from the same profession would not matter for her.

Kiara Advani told Neha, "I'm just trying to think how much I've dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it's only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don't think the profession would matter so much."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has resumed shooting for his upcoming film 'Shershaah' co-starring Kiara whereas Kiara will next be seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb' opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on 9th November 2020. The first song titled 'BurjKhalifa' from 'Laxmmi Bomb' was released recently and is already at the top of the chartbusters.