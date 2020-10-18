Ever since the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has dropped film netizens have been bashing and trolling the makers and actors of the film for numerous reason. The ongoing trend on Laxmmi Bomb that we are witnessing on Twitter is #BoycottLaxmmiBomb, #BoycottAkshayKumar. Off late netizens are accusing 'Laxmmi Bomb' of promoting 'love jihad', the strange coinage of radical elements for Hindu-Muslim marriages.

Amidst all this Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are out with the first dance number from their upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb titled Burj Khalifa.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why this peppy Punjabi dance track BurjKhalifa is a must-have in your playlist.

Pristine Locations

The song has been shot at multiple locations including the one mentioned in the title- Burj Khalifa, which appears in the backdrop in a few scenes. One can witness the desert dance and Dibaia in few scenes. Although we are locked up in our homes, and still most of us are scared to go on a holiday, Watch the song and you might transcend to Dubai.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's dance move and costumes are glamorous and trendy.

Akshay reminds us of the 90s and 2000s, as he dons pencil denim, onesies, and even kaftans. Kiara raises the style quotient in glamourous outfits with a gold face accessory. Both of them look trendy and glamorous. Kiara has never looked this hot in any dance number before. She oozes hotness, glamour and her sharp screen presence with Akki sets the screen ablaze.

Lyrics and story in the song

In the video of the song, we can see Akshay tries his best to impress his lady love, Kiara. All well that ends well the duo heart out in the peepy Punjabi track. " Burj Khalifa has been sung and composed by Shashi, which DJ Khushi with Nikhita Gandhi lending the female voices. Gagan Ahuja has penned the lyrics of the song. It is a feel-good song—a perfect party number. Incase pubs are open in your city we are sure this song will be topping the playlist. And if you are tired working tune in to the song and it will uplift your mood.

Sharing the song on social media, the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar described Burj Khalifa as "the biggest dance track of the year.

Trivia

Kiara has also revealed that she danced barefoot on the scorching desert sands in Dubai for the song. Sharing the details from the shoot, the 28-year-old actor said in a statement.

Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you're an actress in a commercial movie when you've done either one.

Netizens laud the catchy track.

For once, Tweeple are enjoying the track and have praised the song.

Check out some hilarious tweets.

Release date

For the unversed, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb released online. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, will mark Kiara's second collaboration with Akshay after the 2019 hit Good Newwz. Akshay plays a possessed transgender person named Laxmmi in the film. It is the remake of Raghava Lawrence's Tamil film Kanchana.

The horror-comedy also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar and Tarun Arora. It is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Needless to say, the first song Burj Khalifa stands as tall as the monument itself. Have you heard the song yet? If not...

Check the song below and put on your dancing shoes, Groove on folks!

Well, as they say, music binds everyone we hope after hearing this peepy number netizens enjoy the track and bury the #BoycottLaxmiiBomb trend.