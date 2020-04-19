In an incident that will tickle the funniest bones in you, Raipur Police has arrested an engineering student Ravi Pujar for sharing communally inflammatory posts on Facebook. Now some of you may ask what's funny in that? A man was arrested for spreading communal hatred and that's a piece of very serious news. Nothing funny in it. Some of you may say this but actually this is a lot funnier than you would imagine.

The police had gone to arrest a Facebook user Nisha Jindal, who had over 4,000 friends and more than 10,000 followers after they received multiple complaints that she was spreading communal hatred. The police traced the IP address through which the account was operated and went there to arrest the user. However, it turned out to be that Ravi Pujar was running the Facebook profile in the name of Nisha Jindal.

Pujar is an engineering student but could not clear the degree for the last year. He was running the fake Facebook account in the name of Nisha Jindal and posting communally inflammatory content. He has now been arrested by the police and being charged under sections 153 (promoting disharmony) and 295 (insult to religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was operating the fake account since 2009. The police have also seized a laptop and a mobile phone from his residence and the role of his family members are also being probed. The police even made him post his true identity on Facebook. "I am in police custody. I am Nisha Jindal," Pujar posted from the fake account he was running with his real picture.

साम्प्रदायिक वैमनस्यता भड़काने के आरोप में जब @RaipurPoliceCG FB user “निशा जिंदल” को गिरफ़्तार करने पहुँची तो पता चला कि ११ साल से engineering पास नहीं कर पा रहे “रवि” ही वास्तव में “निशा”हैं! ?

“निशा” के >10,000 फ़ालोअर्ज़ को सच बताने पुलिस ने रवि से ही उनकी सच्चाई पोस्ट कराई! pic.twitter.com/x7RSCqRftn — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) April 18, 2020

When his true identity was revealed and the news was shared on Twitter, reactions came. "Am thinking about those who followed him looking at the DP," said one Twitter user. "She se he ho gye dekhte dekhte," wrote another.

??????कितनो की रातों की नींद उड़ा दी होगी इसने देश बदल रहा है आगे बड़ गया है?????? — Mohammad Azim. (@AZIM17_M) April 18, 2020

"I am worried about 10k followers and 4000 friends Broken heartBroken heart ek toh lockdown upar se ye hadsa," wrote one more user. The account has since been suspended by Facebook and she, oops sorry, he has been taken into custody.