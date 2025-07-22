Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam are not dating. After a week of giving their fans and followers a reason to rejoice and fooling the nation with their "relationship", Ashish and Elli have confirmed that they are not dating. And not just that, Chanchlani has even said that he can't ever date Elli because dating her is like putting your hand in a lion's mouth.

The two took to social media to reveal that the picture they shocked the world with was from their music video – Chandaniya. The two came on social media to thank their fans and followers for the overwhelming love they gave to them and the music video. Ashish revealed that Elli's parents were aware that the picture was from the album.

Just a prank

"Elli's parents knew the truth. But apart from them, so many people congratulated us," he said. AvRam also said that she didn't know it would blow up like this but felt good to receive so many well wishes. "I didn't know what to say. But it did feel nice — it shows we have so many well-wishers," she said.

Why they would never date

Ashish, who was recently embroiled in India's Got Latent controversy said that he just wanted it to be a prank but never thought it would get so big. "I can never date this person. Mujhe pagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai (I haven't gone mad). Because working with Elli is like putting your hand in a lion's mouth. Working with her is extremely difficult," he clarified.

"It blew up once media houses picked it up. My original thought was, 'Let's prank,' because my followers are used to my jokes. But we didn't expect it to get this big," he further added.

It all started when Ashish shared a picture of him lifting Elli in his arms. The actress had a bouquet and with the caption "finally" written there, it seemed like they were confirming a relationship.