Recently pop star Britney Spears has always been vocal about her day-to-day life. Recently the actress revealed to her fans a major incurable nerve damage that she is battling. Britney is often criticised for sharing her naked photos of her on her Instagram profile. Her life has been an open book for her fans and media. Be it the controversial side, her personal life or her professional. Some celebs love to make a biopic on their life, but it seems Britney is surely not one of them.

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for playing Eleven in Stranger Things. She is currently part of Enola Holmes 2 which is streaming on Netflix. Recently Millie revealed that if given an opportunity she would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic.

Millie Bobby Brown expresses interest in playing her

During an interview with Drew, Millie was asked, "What would you like to do next?"

The actress replied, "I wanna play a real person like Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger."

"It's like I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way, and hers only," added Enola Holmes 2 actress.

And looks like Britney Spears is just not happy about the fact that Millie wants to do a biopic on her life. The actress wrote a long cryptic note on her social media. Hinting at her family and Millie she wrote, "Good news, good news !!! Still breathing ... it's funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away ... but guess what !!! I'm alive and I'm breathing again !!! Yeah I know I've posted too much this week on Instagram ... kinda fun though !!! Now that I'm breathing ... I have time ... it's different !!! I like it !!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I'm not dead !!! Although it's pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead ... I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!! Either way ... I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors !!! I did kinda post too much this week ... I'm embarrassed !!! I get it ... oh well !!! Have a good day!!!"

Britney's fans showered love and strength on the singer while several Millie Bobby Brown fans took to the comment section to defend the actress.

I think @britneyspears was rude AF to Millie Bobby . Britney has the mentality of a 14 year old. Can’t take criticism and is always attacking people. Seriously, lots of mean girl behavior lately. From body shaming xtina to this? — Steph Lee (@stephyespi90) November 10, 2022

A user wrote, Millie literally had no bad intentions when she said that about Britney Spears and now she getting swarmed with hella hate its so saddd."

Everyone is making a big deal because Millie Bobby brown said she would love to play Britney Spears, that is her dream role but doesn’t mean it’s actually going to happen and people have dreams so let her express hers without getting hate for once — Ciara (@theblack_phone1) November 8, 2022

Another wrote, "I love Britney being free and all but she's becoming problematic literally taking anything anyone says out of context and seeing it as either an attack or fight ,Millie Bobby Brown said nothing vulgar or negative and Britney turned it into the Britney Spears saga,she is a problem."

We'll see if Millie responds. In the meantime, you can watch her entire interview with Drew here.

Britney Spears on irreversible nerve damage on the right side of her body.

Recently, Britney Spears revealed on Instagram that she has irreversible nerve damage on the right side of her body.

She wrote, "I'm dancing in time now Victoria ... yes ... nerve damage on the right side of my body ... there's no cure except God I guess ... nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain ... your brain literally shuts down blah blah blah old story ... in that place I didn't breathe when I was there ... nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb ... nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head ... it stings and it's scary ... the last 3 years since I got out of that place l've been in a mild unconscious state ... I couldn't face it" She also explains how dancing has been in managing the condition by reducing the symptoms, it's funny though when I dance I don't feel the pain. "And although I don't move like I use to .... I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength ... by the grace of God I finally found a medication where l actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck .. my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly.. I've done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I'm getting a lot better, I can breathe ..."