Friends star Jennifer Aniston has stunned everyone with her bold new cover. The Hollywood diva makes our jaws drop on the cover of Allure magazine. She looked stunning in a bold avatar. She wore a sexy Chanel bra and flaunted her toned midriff, she covered her assets with her golden hair, and Jennifer oozed confidence as she showed off her curves.

Jennifer's jaw-dropping cover shoot has everyone's attention. Apart from looking absolutely breathtaking. The actress addressed the rumours surrounding the reason behind her and Brad Pitt's divorce.

Jennifer dispelled rumours about her and Brad Pitt's divorce

Without naming Brad Pitt, Jennifer said that the narrative that her husband left her because she was not giving him a child is an absolute lie. For the unversed, the rumours had emerged during her and Brad's split. The Hollywood couple was married between 2000-2005

In an interview with the magazine said, "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was an absolute lie. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

She also spoke about getting pregnant and said she has tried IVF

Jennifer revealed that there was a point in life when she was desperately trying to become pregnant, "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's oh-so-sensuous photoshoot, fans have been swooning over her beauty!