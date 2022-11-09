Bollywood actress and now a new mom Alia Bhatt has a vast fan following globally. Over a decade, the actress has been part of some finest of films from Highway to Bramhastra, Raazi, or her debut film Student Of The Year, Alia's choice of films is an amalgamation of commercial as well as meaningful cinema. Talking about Alia's choice of films how can one forget Alia's role in Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's apt cast and Alia's power-packed performance were lauded by her fans. From the sets to her outfit and her accent, Alia raised the bar of acting for many. Recently Alia's film got international acclaim. Alia's look and costume from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi have inspired Malaysians to Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022.

Models aced Alia's Gangubai look from the film

At the Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022 models were dressed in attires inspired by Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

From sporting a red bindi to tying hair in a bun decorated with red roses, the models looked exactly like Bhansali's Gangubai. The models opted for white gowns, contrary to the white saree.

Redditors praised Alia's film and are proud that Gangubai is an internationally proclaimed film

A Reddit user mentioned, "Really happy that after so long a Bollywood movie made such an effect worldwide. and still some people don't believe the success."

Another wrote, "It worked well in most but Thailand in particular was really impressed with the movie. The reviews from there were great."

Take a look at a few more comments

Meanwhile, newly minted mom Alia Bhatt is currently in the best phase of her life. The actress gave birth to a baby girl in Mumbai's Reliance hospital on Sunday.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is streaming on Netflix. Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios.) The film's cast includes Alia Bhatt alongside Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava, among others.