Back in 2004, Aishwarya was a name that was on the lips of almost everyone. The gorgeous, elegant beauty had already made the nation proud of winning Miss World and became an overnight sensation. Producers and directors were anxiously waiting to sign Aishwarya for their projects.

The Salman-Aishwarya episode had ended and she had also parted ways from her then rumoured boyfriend Vivek Oberoi. It was when suddenly link-ups rumours of Aishwarya and business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani's son Anil Ambani started doing the rounds.

Aishwarya has always maintained dignity when it came to talking about her personal life. The actress has never spoken about her love life in the media except announcing her break-up with Salman as he was ready to let her go.

Aishwarya got to know about her link-up with Anil Ambani from the media, "I sit back and wonder why my name is used all the time to garnish something," When I learned of it, I went through a mixture of emotions. I rarely meet him. The last we met was at Bharat Shah's birthday bash, and we were sitting at a table with Tina and others. I was taken aback. I was also shocked to learn that I had a prenuptial agreement of crores of rupees with him. Hello, is it me they are talking about?"

"I'm adding new experiences to my life. I'm busy with work, tours and ads. New challenges are up my alley all the time." She had also refused to talk about her breakup with Vivek Oberoi, "Have I ever spoken about my personal life? People want me to react to their assumptions and I shall not be a partner to this." Marriage? "I'm living the moment now. Life will unfold what it has in store."

Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Abhishek Bachchan and is blessed with daughter Aaradhya. She was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.