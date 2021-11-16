Rajkummar Rao - Patralekhaa's wedding pictures are finally here. The duo got married in a traditional, low-key ceremony and the pictures are all things love. Rajkummar took to his social media to share the pictures and our hearts skipped a beat. The duo looked madly in love and the pictures truly spoke a thousand words.

Rajkummar even shared a beautiful message along with the pictures. He wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Celebs react and shower love

Kangana reacted to the picture with several heart emojis and wrote, "Aapko aur aapke parivaron ko bahut bahut badhai ♥️♥️" Sanya Malhotra also made several heart emojis and wrote, "Haayeeeeeee congratulations you two ♥️ kitne sundar" Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Jitesh Pillai also dropped heart emojis on the picture.

"I'm not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo," wrote Priyanka Chopra. Anaita Adajania Shroff wrote, "Congratulations! May the fun times continue forever ❤" Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations ❤️❤️ love love and more love always"

Patralekhaa also shared several pictures and wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever..."