Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised four days ago after his health took a turn for the worse. Reports suggest that he also had to be in the ICU, but the 86-year-old star's condition has since improved. The news of Dharmendra's hospitalisation left his fans worried. But the actor decided to update his millions of fans along with a message.

After returning home from hospital, while the actor is still recovering, shared a video message on his social media handles. Dharmendra revealed that he suffered a muscle pull in the back, which resulted in his hospitalisation. While the actor appears healthy in the video, he says he learned his lesson.

"Don't overdo"

"Friends, don't overdo things ...know your limits.., i did it and learned my lesson ..." he captioned the video message shared on Instagram.

The actor did not divulge details about how he suffered the injury.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the sequel of his 2007 film Apne and also in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated for Feb-2023 release. Dharmendra is also going to share the screen with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and his grandson Karan Deol.