Illegal infiltrators will be dealt with as per Constitutional provisions: PM Modi

The Central government will deal with the illegal infiltrators in West Bengal as per the provisions of the Constitution, despite attempts by Trinamool Congress to protect them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while addressing a rally organised by the BJP's West Bengal unit at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district.

According to PM Modi, while Bengalis are being treated with respect in the BJP-ruled states, in West Bengal, the people of the state are suffering because of the patronage that the illegal infiltrators have been receiving from the ruling dispensation and the state administration.

"The illegal infiltrators are being provided with fake Indian identity documents in West Bengal. The entire ecosystem has been developed in West Bengal to encourage illegal infiltration. These illegal infiltrators are threats to national security. They are threats to Bengali culture. Trinamool Congress had put the honour of the state at stake just because of narrow political motives," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, while the real intention of Trinamool Congress had been clear to the entire country, they had started a new front in support of the illegal infiltrators. Trinamool Congress is also challenging Constitutional provisions and Constitutional bodies.

"But I want to say clearly that those are not Indian citizens, and those who are illegal infiltrators will be dealt with as per Constitutional provisions," said the Prime Minister.

Political observers believe that PM Modi's reference to the issue of illegal infiltration was a subtle reply to the current stand taken by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress on the issue of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states after being branded as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"The roots of the BJP are in West Bengal. So Bengalis are immensely respected in BJP-ruled states.BJP had given Bengali the status of a classical language. BJP identifies Bengali language as a legacy of rich cultural heritage," the Prime Minister said.

