Known as the 'Natural Star' in Telugu, actor Nani is prepping up for his big day, as his upcoming movie 'Tuck Jagadish' is slated for its release soon. Actress Ritu Varma paired up with Nani in this movie, directed by Siva Nirvana.

The makers of Tuck Jagadish had organized a pre-release event on Saturday in Rajahmundry amidst a huge gala and a big gathering. As a part of promotions, the whole team of Tuck Jagadish was present at the event.

Nani's message to his fans at Tuck Jagadish event

Nani, who addressed the gathering in the pre-release event of 'Tuck Jagadish' stated that he was quite happy to attend a movie-related event after more than a year. "I missed you all. I missed these gatherings and all the gala during the Covid times. Now that we all are able to take particular precautions, I want all my fans to follow the precautions during the movie gatherings as well", Nani stated.

"I had participated in a shooting at the same place -- Rajamahendravanam (Rajahmundry) a couple of months ago. One of my fans had warned me to pose for a selfie with him and notified me that he wouldn't allow the shooting to happen if it is otherwise. Here is my message to my fans", Nani said.

"My fans would be wondering why I do not provide time for them, click selfies or meet them. I won't do that. I do not want my fans to wait for me, just to see me for a few seconds. I would rather make my fans proud like I do make my parents", Nani concluded.

Tuck Jagadish movie release details

Tuck Jagadish is slated for its release on 23rd April 2021. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the female leads opposite Nani. Being bankrolled under Shine Screens, Tuck Jagadish is produced by Sahu Gaapati and Harish Peddi.

On the other hand, Nani's upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy is under making and has grabbed a good hype after the first look posters were out a while ago. Nani is buoyed after his sports drama 'Jersey' bagged two National Awards at the 67th National Film Awards.

