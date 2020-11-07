Tanushree Dutta who began the MeeToo Movement in India in 2018 where she accused senior actot Nana Patekar of sexual harrasment and much more. She suffered a lot on the sets of their film 'Horn Ok Please! In no time many aspiring actors opened up and began speaking up and exposing some biggest names in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Tanushree Dutta's interview sparked an outrage and Nana Patekar was instantly dropped from Houseful 3 and other projects he was working on at that time. Mumbai Police did register a case after 10 years but by June 2019, Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges and their report stated that the complaint filed by Tanushree could be "malicious" and "out of revenge". A year after laying low, Nana is back in the game. The actor is back in Firoz Nadiadwala's web series and Tanushree is mincing no words to express her displeasure.

Tanushree reacts to Nana Patekar's comeback

In an interview given to Spotboye, Tanushree spoke about the unfair practices that go on the industry and how she feels proud that Kangana Ranaut is bringing such things to notice and fighting for the rights of outsiders in Bollywood.

On asking about Nana's comeback in Bollywood and her reaction to it, she said, "After harassing me, insulting me, humiliating me, threatening and attacking me and my family, sending goons to my place, cornering me with hired goons, spoiling my film career and life these guys get the support of Big Bollywood producer and get to make a grand comeback barely two years after my fight for justice."

She further added, "I have been forced to stay away from Bollywood and acting for 12 years for no fault of mine. And people are asking Justice for Sushant?? Where is the justice for me? Please don't let this happen. Don't let these people get back to work while I still struggle to get my way back from my forced exile and wilderness."

When asked if she is fed up fighting with the lobbies in the industry to which she said, "I'm tired of fighting this corrupt system that not only defends bad people but also is too quick to support and reinstate them while I face a constant struggle in my life. I have no time to fight also now. Coronavirus put an end to shows and events in the US. So I had to start training for an IT Job. I had to shift out of the corona-free mountains and move into COVID-infested Los Angeles city. I will be starting a new 9-5 IT job."