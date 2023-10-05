Ileana D'Cruz's latest social media post has got everyone emotional. The Rustom actress shared a couple of pictures with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan on her Instagram stories. Ever since her son's birth, Ileana has been giving us sneak peek into her adorable world with her son. However, her latest post has got everyone a bit emotional and worried.

Ileana's emotional post

In the raw pictures shared by her, Ileana can be seen looking tense and tearful as she holds her baby close to her. "Nothing prepares you for the pain you feel when your little one is hurting," she wrote in one post. In another, she wrote, "Baby cuddles all day for my little trooper. Mama got some hugs in too."

Announcing baby's arrival

Ileana welcomed her baby boy on August 1, this year. "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full," she captioned while announcing the birth of her baby boy. Ileana surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy earlier this year. She also gave everyone glimpses into her date night with a mystery man, without showing his face.

The dating life

Ileana was earlier rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother – Sebastian Laurent Michel. It was on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan that the revelation about them dating was made by Karan Johar. Ileana has also spoken about her relationships and breakups openly. She was earlier engaged to Andrew Kneebone and even called him "best hubby" on social media.

What went wrong between the two remained unknown but the couple seemed to have ended things on a bitter note. "I don't get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It's the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," she had said about the breakup.