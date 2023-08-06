Congratulations are in order as actor Ileana D'Cruz welcomed a baby boy on August 1, 2023. the actress shared the delightful news happy with her fans on Instagram and even revealed the name of her child. She wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." It further read, "Born on August 1, 2023."

With a cute postcard like potshot and the little one sleeping, she wrote introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Fans and celebrities shower love and blessings on newborn

As soon as the announced the arrival of her baby boy, celebrities flocked to her social media account and showered the little one with blessings.

Athiya Shetty and Huma Qureshi dropped emoticons, and Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!".

While Sophie Choudhary commented, "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy (sic)".

Ileana D'Cruz on her pregnancy journey!

Ileana D'Cruz announced the pregnancy in April.

Sharing a note on her pregnancy journey. She wrote, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful blessing... I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon - and then there are some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless..."

The actress, who has always kept her personal life under wraps, surprised her fans by sharing glimpses of her partner. Last month, the actress stepped out on a dinner date with her partner and shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories, revealing the face.