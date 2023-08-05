Pan India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break. The actor has been battling Myosotis with a smile and often shares day-to-day updates about her daily life on her social media be it going out for lunch, dinner, road trips and more.

However, recently it was reported that a Telegu actor helped Samantha by giving her a whopping ₹25 crore for her myositis treatment. Reacting to the same, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories stating that she was capable of taking care of herself after working in films for a long time

Actor schools media to be more responsible

On Saturday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, wrote on Instagram Stories, "₹25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment."

Where did it all start

According to a Sakshi TV video report, Samantha had borrowed ₹25 crore from a renowned actor in the Telugu film business. The actor's identity had not been revealed.

Samantha's acting break

After wrapping up the Indian chapter of the web series Citadel, as well as her Telugu film Kushi, Samantha has taken a break from acting for at least one year.