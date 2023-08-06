Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz on Saturday, announced the delightful news of the birth of her son. The newly minted mother shared a picture of her firstborn child and also revealed his name on social media. She named her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. In April 2023, when she announced her pregnancy in April, a section of netizens asked her for the identity of her baby's father. Months later, the actress revealed the face of her partner but never came on record and revealed who is the father.

However, after the arrival of her newborn several reports suggest that Michael Dolan with whom she has been sharing pictures is her husband and father of Koa.

As per media portal DNA, the wedding registry details accessed by them suggest that Ileana and Michael got married on May 13 this year. This was weeks after the actress decided to officially announce her pregnancy to the public in April 2023. Interestingly, around that time, Ileana shared a picture of herself in a white bridal dress in front of a decorated venue.

Other details about her husband, such as his age and profession, are yet to be revealed.

Ileana has not yet confirmed or denied Michael being the father of Koa.

Ileana D'Cruz's baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan

On Saturday evening, Ileana informed fans on Instagram that their son Koa Phoenix Dolan was born on August 1. Sharing her picture, she wrote in the caption: "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

In June, Ileana announced her pregnancy with a blurry picture with Michael and wrote, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful blessing...I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you."

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull. It starred Abhishek Bachchan. She is yet to announce her new project.