Ileana D'Cruz has revealed that she isn't single parenting her child – Koa Phoenix Dolan. She surprised her fans and followers by welcoming her child in August this year. Ever since then, there have been several questions surrounding the daddy's father. Now, in an AMA session, the Rustom actress has spoken about parenting with her partner.

Ileana drops hints

When a user asked Ileana how is she managing to single parent a child, the actress wrote, "I'm not." When another user asked one thing she is thankful for other than her baby boy, Ileana shared a romantic picture with Michael Dolan. She wrote, "My baby daddy (red heart emoji, evil eye emoji)."

The Big Bull actress also opened up about coming to know of her pregnancy and wrote, "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant, and it was the most surreal, unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big, cloudy dream."

When Ileana spoke about pregnancy and baby's arrival

"No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full," Ileana had written while announcing her son's arrival. In a long note, Ileana had revealed how her body had gained weight during pregnancy and she wasn't triggered by it. She called her body changing experience humbling and miraculous. She also revealed that she loved every bit of it.

Ileana has not had a great career in Bollywood. But, the beautiful actress has managed to make a mark. She has acted in films like – The Big Bull, Main Tera Hero, Barfi, Rustom and many more films down south.