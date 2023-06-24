Ileana D'Cruz is moving towards the later stage of her pregnancy. The actress is all set to become a mother soon. From sharing tid bits about her cravings to showing off that gorgeous baby bump, Ileana has kept social media involved in her pregnancy journey.

Netizens too are curious to know who the man is in Ileana's life and her pictures with mystery man have kept social media on tenterhooks.

Amid all this, Ileana recently held a Q & A session with her fans and followers. When one person asked, "You worried you are gonna gain weight?" the Rustom actress had a lot to say. "Ok so this question would initially really trigger me. And I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind. Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months," she wrote.

"It's such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey. And yes I'm human and there are days I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me! So 'weight' does not matter. Don't go by what the 'ideal amount of weight gain' should be during your pregnancy. Stay as happy as you can. As healthy as you can. And listen to your body! Do what feels right to you (red heart emoji)," D'Cruz went on to add.

Ileana is expected to make the announcement about the mystery man in her life soon after the baby comes into the world.