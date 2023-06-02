The news of Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy had sent social media into a tizzy. Ileana had shared a picture of her baby bump to break the news to the world. Many were curious to know who the father of the child is. However, the actress never opened up about the same. But, in a new twist to the tale, the Rustom actress has shared a picture with a mystery man.

Ileana's pic with the mystery man

Ileana, who is currently enjoying her babymoon and often gives us sneak peek into her vacay, has shared a picture with what many are calling her fiance. In the picture, both Ileana and the mystery man's seem to be wearing engagement rings. The picture seemed to be of Ileana dining with her mystery man. "My idea of romance – clearly can't let him eat in peace," she captioned the post.

Dating Katrina Kaif's brother?

Before this, Ileana was reportedly in a relationship with Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone. The two often used to make appearances together and at one point, even living together. What went wrong in their relationship never came to the forefront but the Raid actress had shared many posts about suffering heartbreak.

In the recent times, Ileana is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian. The two were even seen on Katrina and Vicky's holiday together. It was Karan Johar who hinted at Ileana going to be a member of the Kaif family on his show – Koffee with Karan. Now, when will Ileana introduce the mystery man to us, remains to be seen.